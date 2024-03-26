Forum: Make it easier for divorcees to apply for a flat with their child

As a newly divorced co-parent with joint custody and shared care and control of a seven-year-old child, I was buoyed to know about the Housing Board’s pro-family housing policies allowing both parties in a divorce to buy subsidised flats by forming a family nucleus with the child.

Last October, my former husband applied for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat soon after our divorce paperwork was finalised. On Feb 27 this year, I tried to apply for an HDB flat eligibility letter, but was unable to submit the form (the error message was that our child was already included in my former husband’s flat application). I wrote to the HDB for help that very day.

On March 1, my former husband made his flat selection upon the HDB’s invitation. When he showed me the HDB’s provisional selection of flat agreement for signing, I could not believe what I read. It stated in no uncertain terms that I, as his former spouse, must agree that I would not be able to include our child in any future application to buy an HDB flat.

On March 5, an HDB customer relations manager e-mailed me to say she was looking into the matter and would need more time to respond to me. I instantly wrote back with an update on the matter, but have since not heard from her and the HDB.

Since then, I have repeatedly called the HDB helpline. In the rare times I got through, the officer’s response was not helpful. I was told time and again that my child could be listed as an occupier in only one flat.

I was asked if I had another child to list in my application. One officer suggested I apply for a flat after my child serves the five-year minimum occupation period at the unit with her father. This would mean applying for a flat in 2033 as my former husband will get his BTO keys only in 2028.

I believe the HDB has good intentions to support all families holistically, but this has been a trying ordeal. Must it be so hard for divorced co-parents to provide stable homes for their children?

Low Lai Chow