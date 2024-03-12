Forum: Dispense with means testing for lower-income families to get pre-school support

Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 05:55 AM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 05:00 AM

The Government has announced a slew of measures to give financial assistance to lower-income families for pre-school education and full-day childcare (Lower pre-school fee caps, greater support for more lower-income families to enrol kids, March 7).

For additional subsidies that are means-tested, can the Government dispense with the means testing to make the processing simpler for these economically disadvantaged segments of our population?

We already have in place several financial benefits schemes where means testing is not applied, such as medical treatment for Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation members, grants for conservancy fees for Housing Board households, and the distribution of CDC vouchers to every household.

Let the lower-income enjoy the highest level of subsidies allowed under the various schemes with minimal screening and paperwork.

Young Pak Nang

