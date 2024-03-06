Lower pre-school fee caps, support for more lower-income families to enrol kids

SINGAPORE - Pre-school will be made more affordable with the introduction of lower school fee caps in 2025, and greater support for more lower-income families from the second half of 2024.

Outreach efforts to encourage such families to enrol their child into pre-school by the age of three will also be expanded.

Facilitating access to affordable pre-school education will give children from lower-income families a strong start and improve their school readiness, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on March 6.

In 2025, the fee cap for full-day childcare will drop by $40 a month to $640 at the five anchor operators and $680 at 28 partner operators.

After existing basic and means-tested subsidies, this means most families will pay between $3 to $441 a month for childcare.

Around 95,000 children will benefit from this, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling at the debate on her ministry’s budget.

From the second half of 2024, lower-income families will also be able to get a one-time $500 top-up to their child’s Child Development Account (CDA) when he or she turns three, which can be used to pay pre-school fees.

In addition, those between the ages of three and six will get a $200 CDA top-up every three months if they attend pre-school regularly.

These top-ups are part of the new ComLink+ scheme to help lower-income families with children, announced in Nov 2023 as part of the Forward Singapore report.

The ministry has set aside $250 million over the next three years for ComLink+.