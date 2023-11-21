Forum: DBS committed to providing reliable and seamless customer experience

We refer to the letter “DBS should not put profits ahead of customer service” (Nov 9), and thank Mr Philip Roberts for his letter, and for recognising our front-line colleagues who are vital in serving our customers at the branches every day.

We have reached out to him, and wish to assure our customers that we remain mindful of their banking needs across our physical, face-to-face and digital touchpoints.

In addition to providing more self-service banking options via branch and video teller machines to cater to customer banking preferences, we are also committed to retaining the personalised touch in the form of face-to-face assistance.

Our branch staff also continue to guide and assist customers to get their banking services done via alternative digital and self-service channels.

We will continue to listen to our customers and take steps to do better, in giving them a reliable and seamless banking experience.

Jeremy Soo

Head

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)

DBS Bank