Forum: Cyclists should give priority to the safety of other footpath users

I refer to the letter by a leisure cyclist who was fined $300 for exceeding the 10kmh speed limit, and said that not many people are aware of the rule (Educate the public on penalty for cyclists who exceed speed limit, Jan 8).

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. For instance, cyclists caught not wearing a helmet while riding on the road can be fined up to $1,000 and/or jailed up to three months for the first offence.

Cyclists should act responsibly when cycling on footpaths by reducing their speed, without the need to be reminded with speed-limit signs or electronic speed indicators.

They should also remember that pedestrians have the right of way on footpaths, and to prioritise the safety of other users.

I have seen many cyclists ignore the zebra crossing with red and white strips at the East Coast Park cycling track, and they do not stop or slow down for pedestrians to cross.

Cyclists should keep in mind that sharing the footpaths with other people is a privilege and not a right, and make sure that they always keep to a safe cycling speed.

Harry Ong Heng Poh