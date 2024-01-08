Forum: Educate public on penalties for cyclists who exceed speed limit

I am a leisure cyclist who was fined $300 for exceeding 10kmh on a footpath, a rule that I am sure many people are unaware of.

Despite giving my full cooperation and submitting many appeals, including one from a Member of Parliament, the fine was not waived or even reduced.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) should do more to educate the public.

It should:

– Put up speed-limit signs with pictures of bicycles where cycling is allowed.

These will also educate pedestrians to share footpaths graciously.

– Install electronic speed indicators, as cyclists have no way of knowing how fast they are going.

Flashing indicators would mean the speed limit has been exceeded.

– Make students aware of the penalty, as even primary school pupils can easily cycle at speeds exceeding 10kmh.

– Publicise the penalties for various cycling offences, in the same way that the Traffic Police website shows composition fines for each traffic offence.

The LTA should also review the hefty penalty, especially for first-time offenders, as the fine seems high for a speeding offence on a humble two-wheeler.

For the record, a motorist exceeding the speed limit by 1kmh to 20kmh pays only half the fine I paid.

Loke Kwan Ng