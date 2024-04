We refer to the letter from Lucy Ng “What happens after jail for maids who abuse the elderly?” (April 2). Migrant domestic workers found guilty of elder abuse will be deported upon release from jail and barred from further employment in Singapore. Prospective employers and employment agencies will not be able to submit an application for these individuals.

Doris Kuek

Director, Foreign Manpower Management Policy

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower