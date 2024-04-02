Forum: What happens after jail for maids who abuse the elderly?

Aye Aye Aung, the maid who abused a 101-year-old woman, was sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail on March 28 (Jail for maid who punched 101-year-old woman and taped her mouth to mask her screams, March 28).

Can the authorities clarify what happens when she finishes her jail term?

Is she allowed back to the agency to seek re-employment or is she barred from working in Singapore due to the severity of her actions?

There must be strict punishment and consequences for helpers who are found to have abused victims or even pets they are hired to look after.

Perhaps the Ministry of Manpower could consider having a portal listing the names and photographs of helpers convicted of such crimes, which maid agencies and potential employers can access.

With an ageing population, many families will have little choice but to continue to hire domestic helpers.

The vulnerable elderly need to be protected too.

Lucy Ng