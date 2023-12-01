Forum: Bridge gaps in ComLink+ programme for more comprehensive support

I appreciate the recent announcement of the enhanced Community Link (ComLink+) programme, particularly its focus on empowering lower-income families (Giving low-income families and their kids a fighting chance to escape the poverty trap, Nov 23).

As a social worker who has worked with low-income families for the past 16 years, I feel that while the programme introduces commendable initiatives, there are some potential areas for improvement.

Childcare access: The childcare incentives are commendable, but ensuring ample spots in both private and public centres nearby is crucial.

Addressing this would reduce transport costs for families. Dedicated assistance should be provided to parents searching for suitable childcare.

Addressing root causes of debt: As debt repayment is critical, delving into the root causes and tackling them, and offering affordable lifestyle options and more lenient instalment policies could prevent individuals from accumulating debt.

The ComLink+ programme could rope in Internet companies to publicise the subsidised DigitalAccess@Home and prevent low-income families from spending a lot on Internet services.

Flexible workplace policies: Beyond financial incentives, promoting more flexible workplace policies, including giving low-wage workers more leave days to care for their dependants, is vital for their long-term employment stability.

Housing grants for single parents: Even with Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-ups, single parents would still potentially face challenges in accessing family grants and affording housing.

Immediate emergency cash: Providing a mechanism for immediate emergency cash for families facing unforeseen crises is crucial. This would act as a safety net, offering swift financial assistance during stressful times.

I have seen many families needing money go to licensed or unlicensed moneylenders, which further entrenches their debt. Giving them an avenue to get rent assistance will reduce the chances of this happening.

I believe addressing these areas could make the ComLink+ initiative more holistic and effective.

A comprehensive support system that considers not only financial aspects but also the practical challenges faced by needy individuals and families will contribute to the long-term success of the ComLink+ programme.

Elizabeth Quek Ser Mui