Forum: Blood donors will get support if there are complications

We thank Ms Gwendolen Lim Jing Yun for highlighting her concern about blood donation (Assure support for blood donors, June 16).

Blood donation in Singapore is a safe process. All blood donors undergo a medical screening process, which includes temperature checking, assessment for symptoms of infection, and a declaration of their health, travel history and social activities to make sure that they are healthy and suitable for donation.

While rare, some donors may experience side effects during or after blood donation. These side effects are typically mild, and can include giddiness, bruising, pain or swelling at the donation site.

Our nurses are trained to be vigilant in looking out for any signs of possible side effects, and are available to help donors immediately.

Blood donors’ well-being is of utmost importance to us. In the rare event that a donor experiences side effects requiring medical attention, we would advise them to visit a polyclinic or a public hospital, where their medical costs would be covered if the conditions are determined to be related to their donation. This ensures that donors receive the necessary care and support should they encounter any unforeseen complications.

William Sim

Division Director, Blood Resources

Blood Services Group

Health Sciences Authority