Forum: Blood donors will get support if there are complications

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

We thank Ms Gwendolen Lim Jing Yun for highlighting her concern about blood donation (Assure support for blood donors, June 16).

Blood donation in Singapore is a safe process. All blood donors undergo a medical screening process, which includes temperature checking, assessment for symptoms of infection, and a declaration of their health, travel history and social activities to make sure that they are healthy and suitable for donation.

While rare, some donors may experience side effects during or after blood donation. These side effects are typically mild, and can include giddiness, bruising, pain or swelling at the donation site.

Our nurses are trained to be vigilant in looking out for any signs of possible side effects, and are available to help donors immediately.

Blood donors’ well-being is of utmost importance to us. In the rare event that a donor experiences side effects requiring medical attention, we would advise them to visit a polyclinic or a public hospital, where their medical costs would be covered if the conditions are determined to be related to their donation. This ensures that donors receive the necessary care and support should they encounter any unforeseen complications.

William Sim
Division Director, Blood Resources
Blood Services Group
Health Sciences Authority

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top