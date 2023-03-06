Forum: Be careful not to overreact when confronting smokers

We have been very successful in our nationwide anti-smoking campaign. But in cases of reminding people not to smoke where they are not allowed to, there is no need for matters to come to a physical altercation and death, as was reported recently (Man admits hitting elderly smoker who fell and later died, Feb 3; and 4 years’ jail for man who caused death of elderly smoker, March 2).

Backed and perhaps emboldened by anti-smoking regulations, many non-smokers may be overzealous and unknowingly put themselves and smokers at risk of a physical confrontation, which can end badly as in this case.

Therefore, while we care for the environment and the health of non-smokers, we must not overreact.

When we meet a person smoking where he shouldn’t be, we have to deal with him calmly and in a respectful manner. Circumstances may require us to be a little patient, thoughtful and sometimes even compassionate in our approach.

Recently, I encountered a sickly-looking man, probably in his 80s, in a wheelchair smoking at an HDB void deck. I wanted to remind him of the law but when he looked at me apologetically with the lighted cigarette in his trembling hand, I could not bear to stop him from smoking, especially when there was hardly anyone else around.

I do not condone smoking but, sometimes, giving in a little to an elderly smoker triumphs over holding tightly to what is our right.

Ho San Cheow