Man admits hitting elderly smoker at void deck who fell and later died

SINGAPORE - After finishing his breakfast at Hougang Mall, Allan Chua Kim Wee was on his way home when he spotted an elderly man smoking at a void deck.

Wishing to lodge a complaint with the authorities, Chua took photos of the man with his smartphone and a confrontation ensued.

When he saw Mr Ng Sioh Leng advancing towards him while holding a walking stick, Chua charged at him and hit him.

The 74-year-old man fell and died later that day.

On Friday, Allan Chua Kim Wee, 36, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt which causes grievous hurt.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Yi Wen said Chua, a customer due diligence analyst at Standard Chartered Bank, was on his way home from Hougang Mall at about 10.30am on Dec 25, 2021, when he spotted Mr Ng smoking while seated at one of the benches at the void deck of an HDB block in Hougang Avenue 5.

While he was taking photos of Mr Ng with his smartphone, Chua also confronted him about smoking at the void deck.

Mr Ng responded by chasing Chua around a pillar twice, but DPP Koh said Chua was able to easily evade by back-peddling.

After a short while, Chua left and headed towards the lift lobby of the block. But when he arrived there, he saw Mr Ng advancing in his direction.

Said DPP Koh: “(Chua) then lowered his stance and charged towards the deceased, using his right shoulder to hit the deceased in the stomach area. The deceased fell backwards from the impact and hit the back of his head on the ground of the void deck.”

Noticing Mr Ng was unresponsive after his fall, Chua called the police at 10.40 am to request for medical assistance. In the call, Chua was apologetic and said he retaliated after a man wanted to attack him with a stick.

Mr Ng was later taken to the emergency department of Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was established to have suffered numerous head injuries.

He was admitted into the intensive care unit of the National Neurological Institute where he died at 10 pm that day. An autopsy report certified the cause of death as severe head injury.

DPP Koh asked the court to sentence Chua to four years in jail, saying Chua had initiated and continued the confrontation, and that there was a disparity in size and physical condition between the two men.

Chua’s lawyer, Mr Ranjit Singh from Francis Khoo & Lim, said his client has a strong sense of civil mindedness and that he lodges an average of three to four cases per month on the OneService Portal to provide feedback on estate issues including high-rise littering and dirty public areas.