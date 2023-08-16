Forum: Association founded to provide more support for freelancers

The Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore), or Vicpa, would like to share our perspective on the commentary “Four myths and one truth about the freelance life” (Aug 6).

Freelancing is chosen as a career for a variety of reasons that traditional employment might not provide, such as autonomy, flexibility, passion and juggling caregiving obligations.

While freelancing offers many perks, it also comes with challenges, as highlighted in the piece. More importantly, freelancers often have to deal with these challenges on their own.

This is why Vicpa was founded in 2021 to address issues such as unfair practices and contract terms, job disruptions and lack of mentorship, and to give creative freelancers a community to share resources and voice business concerns.

Over the past two years, areas that we have championed for the freelancer community include providing avenues for dispute resolution with clients, especially on payment-related matters. The recent changes to the copyright law that strengthened the rights of creators are also a testament to our efforts to lobby for a more level playing field for freelancers.

We also collaborate with industry partners to create opportunities for creatives to reimagine work in the future. For example, Vicpa is working with Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Engineering and Nvidia to upskill creatives so that they can tap emerging creative technology spaces.

From strengthening professionalism and sustainability, to advocating for fair freelancing, we are committed to cultivating a more sustainable creative industry in Singapore.

James Tan

President

Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore)