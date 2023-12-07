Forum: Artist Ho Tzu Nyen’s amazing exhibition

I applaud Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen’s first solo exhibition, Time & The Tiger (Artist Ho Tzu Nyen’s solo at Singapore Art Museum unleashes the tigers in Asia’s dark history, Nov 22).

The ongoing exhibition is a mid-career retrospective of one of Singapore’s most celebrated artists. One of the works at the exhibition, Hotel Aporia, amazes with its poignant depiction of Japanese aviators in their final days.

We should nurture more artists like Ho, as Singapore punches above its weight in the art world.

I congratulate the artist, curation team and Singapore Art Museum for this excellent world-class exhibition.

Hua Tye Swee

