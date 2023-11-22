Artist Ho Tzu Nyen’s solo at Singapore Art Museum unleashes the tigers in Asia’s dark history

SINGAPORE – A lavish row of tatami-tiled rooms with translucent shoji screens at the heart of Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen’s first solo at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) belies the sombre histories of Japanese militarism housed within.

The spaces replicate Kiraku-tei ryokan, the final meeting place of one Japanese kamikaze (suicide attack pilots) squadron before its last mission and where the members’ parents gathered to drink and sing in honour of their dead sons.

Hotel Aporia (2019), first presented as a site-specific work at the inn as part of the Aichi Triennale in Toyota City, also features videos edited with footage from Japanese auteur Yasujiro Ozu’s films.

“We have to look at these stories through Japanese eyes and I think the first step is to adopt the Japanese height and perspective of being seated on the tatami,” says the 47-year-old Ho, who invites audiences to remove their shoes and sit in each room to appreciate the low angle camera shot characteristic of Ozu.

After encountering this work in Toyota City, SAM director Eugene Tan, 51 – lead curator for Time & The Tiger – conceived of curating a mid-career survey for one of Singapore’s most internationally celebrated contemporary artists.