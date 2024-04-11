Forum: Affordable access to golf facilities for national servicemen, families

We refer to the article “Golf may become an exclusive sport in Singapore, warns community” (April 6).

To better recognise national servicemen’s service to the nation, the Ministry of Defence established the Singapore Armed Forces Reservists Association (Safra) in 1972 and the National Service Resort and Country Club (NSRCC) in 1993 to give national servicemen and their families affordable access to recreational and sports facilities typically provided only by private clubs.

For golf, NSRCC offers past and present national servicemen and their families access to two 18-hole golf courses in Changi and Kranji at affordable prices. National servicemen who join NSRCC as members can use these facilities for a fee of around $1,000 a year.

Guests of NSRCC members, as well as present national servicemen who are not NSRCC members, can also access the golfing facilities at preferential visitor and guest rates. Each year, NSRCC serves the golfing demand of about 69,000 national servicemen and their families.

NSRCC continues to be committed to contributing towards broad-based access to golf facilities at affordable rates to national servicemen and their families and guests, in recognition of their contributions to the defence of Singapore.

Ho Chin Ning

Director Manpower, Manpower Division

Ministry of Defence