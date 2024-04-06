Golf may become an exclusive sport in Singapore, warns community

SINGAPORE - National junior golfer Irvyn Tan picked up the game in the Singapore heartlands.

At the age of five, he convinced his father to enrol him into KinderGolf, a kids golf academy at AMK Hub shopping mall. In the small shop unit, he practised striking balls into a hitting net and gradually, his love for the sport blossomed.

When he started primary school in 2012, Tan decided to pursue golf more seriously. But without a country club membership, he did not have access to most private courses here. Luckily there was an alternative and he honed his skills at the modest Mandai Executive Golf Course, which was open to the public.

For the next four years, he trained thrice a week with Honshin Academy at Mandai’s driving range and played on the nine-hole course every Wednesday. In 2017, he was selected for the national junior development squad.

Having spent the bulk of his formative years there, the 18-year-old has fond memories of the course which opened in 1993.

It was initially scheduled to close on Dec 31 to make way for a new outdoor adventure learning centre, but has since been given a reprieve with a two-year tenancy extension till December 2026. But with Mandai the sole public golf facility left as of end-2024, the dearth of such venues here has caused dismay among the fraternity, including professional and recreational golfers, coaches and officials.

In 2023, there were three fully public golf courses remaining in Singapore. Champions Public Golf Course, located in Bukit Timah, ceased operations on Dec 26, 2023 and the Republic’s only 18-hole public course in Marina Bay is also set to shutter on June 30.

This is a stark contrast to 2006, when there were 18 golf facilities – 14 private and four public – in Singapore. By the end of 2026, only 12 private ones will be left, though Keppel Club has some allocated slots at its Sime Golf Course for public use.