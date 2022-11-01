Did Germany learn from its Russia trouble? The test may come in China

Chancellor Scholz is under pressure as he prepares for his first trip to Beijing

Katrin Bennhold and Erika Solomon

More than one million German jobs depend directly on China, and many more indirectly. PHOTO: REUTERS
Germany understood the trap of strategic vulnerability that it had laid for itself in relying so heavily on Russian gas only after Moscow invaded Ukraine and turned off the spigot. But whether that lesson has been fully absorbed may be tested elsewhere: China.

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepares for his first visit to Beijing on Thursday, a planeload of executives in tow, Germany’s intelligence chiefs and allies are warning him against pursuing business as usual with a China that is sabre-rattling in the Taiwan Strait. Were tensions to escalate, Europe’s most powerful democracy could be exposed to economic coercion.

