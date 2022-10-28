German Chancellor Scholz will visit China on Nov 4

BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit China on Nov 4, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday, in what would be the first visit by a European Union leader to China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Scholz is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

Mr Scholz’s visit comes amid Western concerns about China’s trade practices and human rights record, as well as anxiety over Germany’s rising reliance on the world’s second-largest economy.

China has been Germany’s biggest trading partner for the past six years, with volumes reaching more than 245 billion euros (S$344.05 billion) in 2021. REUTERS