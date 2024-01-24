Citizens as government partners

The adage, “Be the change you want to see”, will have a new meaning here with the formation of the Singapore Government Partnerships Office (SGPO) to act as a focal point for those who have ideas and want to work together with the Government, amid a push to broaden and deepen partnerships between the Government and the people. The SGPO will help connect people and groups, direct them to funding sources, and work with government agencies to identify more opportunities for collaboration. The aim of the office is to make partnering the Government more seamless and accessible.

Partnerships – and the consultative approach to politics that underpins them – are based on the idea that, while the Government is obliged to take and implement decisions on behalf of all Singaporeans, it does not have all the answers. Compared with the early decades of independence, Singapore’s economy is far more advanced now, the society far more mature, and its citizens far more aware and demanding. This is as it should be. The new office would develop deep understanding of the public mood in an evolving nation, facilitate the national conversation among citizens and between them and the Government, and convey feedback to the authorities so that policy can be fine-tuned as necessary. True, there already are various platforms for government agencies to partner with community groups, but it can be difficult for people to figure out which agency to approach. The SGPO would provide a single-counter service to consolidate partnerships which, great or small, do contribute to a palpable sense among Singaporeans that their voices, suggestions and concerns are being heard and acted on, where feasible.