Chinese ‘spy’ balloon: Tracking a flight of fear and fascination

As far as spy thrillers go, this one unfolded pretty slowly: A giant Chinese balloon air-dawdled its way towards the United States’ eastern seaboard for several days until it was blown out of the sky on Saturday by the US military.

The lumbering orb, drifting at about 18,300m, did nothing to ease the tension between the US and China as it took its time floating across the country and out to sea. People had time to think up some questions, including reporters who shouted, “Are you going to shoot down the balloon?” at President Joe Biden shortly before the dirigible came down.