China’s ‘economic long Covid’ at risk of enduring

Without a major fiscal stimulus, piecemeal measures will not defeat deflation or achieve growth targets.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
China’s slowing growth and deflation stem partly from its property market downturn, which is in its third year. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 05:09 PM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 05:00 PM
In 2023, China’s economic growth was the lowest since 1990 – barring the pandemic years – and it is headed even lower.

As deflation takes hold, consumer and business confidence is plummeting. Youth unemployment is over 20 per cent, according to the latest available figures. The stock market has tumbled more than 12 per cent in the past year. Foreign direct investment into China fell 82 per cent in 2023 to its lowest level since 1993. The property market is in a slump. Bank balance sheets are getting worse. The currency is under downward pressure, and the external environment facing China is challenging.

