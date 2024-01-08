Are you paying attention? Or are you multitasking?

As a professor, I see students trying to multitask a lot during class. I say “trying” because they rarely succeed. They attempt to follow the class and, at the same time, catch up on their social media or e-mails. They believe they can do both.

Yet, when I call on them, their poor (and sometimes apologetic) response shows that they weren’t paying attention. The temptation to “multitask” in this manner is amplified in online courses and in working from home, one reasonable argument employers use for requiring staff to return to the office.