Are you paying attention? Or are you multitasking?

Doing more than one thing at the same time is usually not productive. Try mindfulness and focus fully on a single task.

Jochen Reb

Multitasking feels productive, but research with objective measures has again and again shown it leads to lower productivity. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
As a professor, I see students trying to multitask a lot during class. I say “trying” because they rarely succeed. They attempt to follow the class and, at the same time, catch up on their social media or e-mails. They believe they can do both.

Yet, when I call on them, their poor (and sometimes apologetic) response shows that they weren’t paying attention. The temptation to “multitask” in this manner is amplified in online courses and in working from home, one reasonable argument employers use for requiring staff to return to the office. 

