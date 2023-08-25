AI comes with risks, and more can be done to minimise them

On July 24, Singapore announced its latest initiative related to artificial intelligence – AI Trailblazers. Its goal is to generate 100 use cases for generative AI within 100 days, so that the Government and enterprises can test and develop AI solutions for deployment.

It is important to stay on top of this rapidly evolving technology. The applications of AI have been wowing the world over the past year. While AI has been researched and developed since the 1960s, the recent launch of free generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion has ushered in remarkable applications such as virtual news anchors and live-streaming hosts on e-commerce sites.