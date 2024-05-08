A year on Ozempic taught me we are thinking about obesity all wrong

Now is our chance to rethink the centuries-old stories we have told about obesity and weight loss.

Johann Hari

There are extraordinary benefits as well as disturbing risks associated with weight-loss drugs. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 08, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 08, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ever since I was a teenager, I have dreamt of shedding a lot of weight. So when I shrank from 92kg to 73kg in a year, I was baffled by my feelings. I was taking Ozempic, and I was haunted by the sense that I was cheating and doing something immoral.

I’m not the only one. In the US (where I now split my time), over 70 per cent of people are overweight or obese and, according to one poll, 47 per cent of respondents said they were willing to pay to take the new weight-loss drugs. It’s not hard to see why. They cause users to lose an average of 10 to 20 per cent of their body weight, and clinical trials suggest that the next generation of drugs (probably available soon) leads to a 24 per cent loss, on average. Yet as more and more people take drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, we get more confused as a culture, bombarding anyone in the public eye who takes them with brutal shaming.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top