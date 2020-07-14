The Big Story: Two PSP members to take up NCMP seats; S'pore enters technical recession

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (July 14), the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced in a press conference that its assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and vice-chairman Hazel Poa will take up the two non-constituency MP seats in Parliament.

We speak to Jeremy Au Yong, one of the editors leading the coverage for this general election, on what they can bring to Parliament. We also ask him how effective the collaboration between PSP and the Workers' Party (WP) will be in providing an alternative voice in Parliament.

We then talk to head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank Selena Ling on how Singapore's economy can recover as estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry show the economy shrank by 12.6 per cent year on year in the second quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank a record 41.2 per cent in the three months to June - entering a technical recession for the first time since 2009.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the fluctuating trend of Covid-19 community cases and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin winning the vote to oust Speaker.