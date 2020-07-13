The Big Story: Round up of GE2020; fluctuating trend of Covid-19 community cases; Malaysian PM Muhyiddin wins vote to oust Speaker

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (July 13), we recap some of the highlights from this year's general election with news editor Zakir Hussain, and discuss what's next for the Parliament.

We then speak to infectious diseases expert Dr Leong Hoe Nam of Rophi clinic in Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on the current trend of Covid-19 community cases.

Across the Causeway, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional pact successfully ousted Speaker Ariff Yusof and won a majority after a heated debate.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh talks about the significance of this move and what it means for the nation.

