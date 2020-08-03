The Big Story: Travellers to S'pore to wear tracking device while on SHN outside facilities; mid-career conversions on the rise

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

From Aug 11, all travellers entering Singapore, who are serving their stay-home notice outside of dedicated facilities, will have to wear an electronic monitoring device.

They include citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependants.

However, children aged 12 and below are exempted.

We will speak to journalist Tee Zhuo about the features of this tracking device and the privacy concerns.

Despite the economic uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more employers have been tapping professional conversion programmes to reskill mid-career new hires or prepare current employees for new roles.

Manpower correspondent Joanna Seow will talk about whether a mid-career switch is indeed possible in this difficult Covid-19 time.

