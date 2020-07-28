The Big Story: Former M'sia PM Najib Razak guilty of all charges in first trial; mental battle as 'Covid fatigue' hits home

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday (July 28), Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven charges in the first of his five trials relating to the 1MDB scandal.

The charges comprised one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering regarding the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.6 million) from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

We speak to Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh on whether today's verdict will give any indication on how the next trial will play out.

Six months on, the Covid-19 fight is becoming a mental battle as fatigue starts to set in.

Director of Singapore Management University's Behavioural Sciences Institute Professor David Chan weighs in on the concept of "Covid fatigue", and possible factors that could contribute to this phenomenon.

