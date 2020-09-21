The Big Story: S'pore to conduct review to address gender equality; Automating Covid-19 tests with SwabBot

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A comprehensive review of issues affecting women to bring about a mindset change on values like gender equality and respect for women is currently underway.

It will be led by three female political office holders including Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

We will speak to Ms Sun on the specifics of these plans and the pressing issues that need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, we will also share more on a new Covid-19 swab test robot, SwabBot, that offers a safe and more comfortable procedure for those who need to undergo the test.