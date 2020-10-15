The Big Story: S'pore, HK agree to set up air travel bubble; MRT breakdown

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore has agreed in principle to set up an air travel bubble with Hong Kong, which will allow people to travel between the two locations without the need to be quarantined. They will also have no restrictions on their itinerary or purpose of travel.

This is Singapore's first two-way air travel bubble arrangement. News editor Karamjit Kaur discusses the significance of the move, and what it could mean for future travel.

SMRT says that an attempt to fix a power cable fault led to a chain reaction that worsened last night's train breakdown, where thousands of commuters on three MRT lines endured delays and disruption. Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan tells us what he makes of both the breakdown and SMRT's response.

In The Straits Times' Life picks, we check in with film correspondent John Lui, arts correspondent Olivia Ho and journalist Anjali Raguraman on their film, festival and drinks picks for the weekend.