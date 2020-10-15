Attempt to fix power cable fault led to chain reaction that worsened Wednesday's train breakdown: SMRT

SINGAPORE - A breakdown of insulation of a power cable between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations led to a chain reaction that caused a major MRT breakdown on Wednesday (Oct 14) night.

"A circuit breaker at Tuas West Road station should have kicked in to isolate the fault, but it did not, resulting in the NSEWL (North-South, East-West lines) power system to trip," SMRT said in a statement on Thursday.

To restore power, there was an attempt to draw power from Buona Vista Intake substation (BVI).

However, this was done without first isolating the fault, resulting in a power supply disruption to the Circle Line as well; which the substation also serves.

"The insulation fault has been identified and isolated and the faulty component of the circuit breaker has been replaced," the statement said.

Train services are running normally on Thursday.

"We are working with LTA to conduct a full investigation into the premature failure of these components, together with the original equipment manufacturers who supplied the parts.

"We are sorry for the disruption to service on the North-South, East-West lines (Woodlands to Jurong East and Queenstown to Gul Circle) and Circle Line (HarbourFront to Serangoon) during peak-hour traffic last evening (Oct 14)," it added.

The power fault shut down train services at around 7pm, severely disrupting the evening rush-hour commute for many commuters. Half an hour later, the fault disrupted service along a 16-station stretch of the Circle Line.