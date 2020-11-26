The Big Story: Singapore reports first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in 16 days

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Health Ministry on Thursday (Nov 26) reported one locally transmitted Covid-19 case among five new cases. This was the first community case in 16 days.

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's first-ever federal budget survived a Parliament vote on Thursday, ensuring continuity for his administration amid continued political uncertainty. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh weighs in on this development.

Elsewhere in the region, the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong and South Korea continues to worsen, with new waves of infections. We speak to Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang and South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon on the latest updates, and the strategies undertaken by the respective governments to contain the spread of the virus.

We also have the latest news in Singapore and around the world.

Finally, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, journalist Jan Lee, and travel editor Lee Siew Hua will share their food and entertainment picks for this weekend.