Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's federal budget passes Parliament test

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's first-ever federal budget survived a Parliament vote on Thursday (Nov 26), ensuring the continuity for his administration amid continued political uncertainty in the country.

Budget 2021 was surprisingly passed by a voice vote, with the opposition failing to muster the necessary 15 Members of Parliament to ask for a division at the second reading in Parliament. It will now move to a three-week-long committee stage of debates before a third and final reading is approved.

At RM322.5 billion (S$106 billion), the budget will be Malaysia's biggest one yet.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin had only a single-digit majority in Parliament when his administration presented the budget, which faced even internal criticisms from his government allies Barisan Nasional (BN), who hold the most number of seats in Perikatan Nasional administration.

BN MPs unanimously backed the Bill on Thursday, after weeks of public statements that indicated that their support for the expansionary budget would be conditional to certain demands in regard to its content.

This was after Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced several changes to the budget on Thursday which indicated that some concessions have been made to BN and also the federal opposition's demands regarding the budget. These included a broader loan moratorium rollout, a wider withdrawal eligibility from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and a larger amount of aid for front liners and the state of Sabah.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah earlier urged lawmakers to unanimously pass Budget 2021 to help the government weather the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, which has sent more than one-third of the country into partial lockdowns since October.

Mr Muhyiddin last month sought an emergency declaration from the King, which would have allowed him to bypass parliamentary approval for the budget and also delay any scheduled by-elections in the country.

The King, however, rejected the Prime Minister's proposal, but later agreed to declare a localised emergency for the parliamentary constituency of Batu Sapi in Sabah to prevent a by-election taking place there after the death of a lawmaker.