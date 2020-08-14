The Big Story: Leisure travel green lanes can help Changi Airport rebound; possibility of developing herd immunity in dorms

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In his maiden speech to his staff, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore may consider introducing reciprocal green lanes for tourists from countries with a Covid-19 situation similar to or better than that here.

This suggestion will help Changi Airport regain some lost traffic brought about by the pandemic, he added.

News editor Karamjit Kaur discusses the possibility and the significance should the plans materialise.

Experts have suggested that the true Covid-19 infection rate in the dormitories here may be significantly higher than the official tally.

We speak to Associate Professor Alex Cook of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on the possibility of developing herd immunity if the true infection rate were higher.

