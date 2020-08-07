The Big Story: Not realistic for S'pore to expect zero Covid-19 cases, says expert; First look at human trials for vaccine

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Nearly all foreign workers are expected to be cleared of Covid-19 by Friday (Aug 7), and a vast majority of them are set to return to work by the end of this month.

This comes as the number of community cases in Singapore remains low, with an average of two cases per day in the past week.

We will speak to Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, on the measures the Republic is taking to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 in the foreign workers dormitories.

He will also talk about striking the ideal balance between maintaining a low number of cases and easing restrictions in Singapore.

Clinical human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine co-developed by Singapore scientists and a US pharmaceutical firm have started.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan will fill us in on the developments.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the first of five 1MDB-related trials involving former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak and mental battle as 'Covid fatigue' hits home.