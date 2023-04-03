The Big Story: HDB resale prices see smallest quarterly increase since 2020

H​ousing Board​ ​(HDB) ​resale ​flat ​prices climbed 0.9 per cent in Q1 2023, the smallest quarterly increase since Q2 2020 when prices rose 0.3 per cent.

According to HDB flash estimates released on Monday, the growth in resale prices came at a slower rate than that of the previous quarter, which saw a growth of 2.3 per cent.

Separately, the authorities have seized more than 85,000 electronic vaporisers and related components from a warehouse unit in Mandai, the largest haul of such products to date.

Five suspected runners were detained on March 29 at the warehouse and are assisting the Health Sciences Authority in investigations.

