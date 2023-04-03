HDB resale prices rise 0.9% in Q1, smallest increase in last 10 quarters

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats grew at a slower pace of 0.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the 2.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter, with some analysts citing this as a sign of price resistance setting in.

The 0.9 per cent increase also marks the smallest quarterly increase in the last 10 quarters – or 2½ years – flash estimates from HDB on Monday showed.

In recent years, the issue of home affordability has increasingly come under the spotlight as HDB resale prices have risen by 31.9 per cent over the last 12 quarters.

The increase in public housing prices is faster than the 27.9 per cent increase over the same three-year period in the private residential property market.

Meanwhile, HDB resale volume in the first quarter of 2023 is estimated to be about 6,880 units, about 1 per cent higher than the 6,810 units compared with the same quarter in 2022, flash data showed.

In May, HDB will launch about 5,400 Build-To-Order flats in towns such as Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa, Serangoon and Tengah.

In August, between 5,200 and 6,200 flats in towns such as Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah will be offered.

The board said it is prepared to launch up to 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025.