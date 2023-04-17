The Big Story: GPs seeing more patients with Covid-19, other respiratory illnesses

Since Singapore announced the lifting of the mask-wearing rule - in most indoor settings in August last year, then on public transport in February - there has been an uptick of respiratory infection cases among both adults and children.

According to the Ministry of Health website, average daily consultations at polyclinics showed an increase of between 2.8 per cent and 22.7 per cent week on week, in cases of acute upper respiratory infections after both announcement

Dr Elly Sabrina, director and family physician at Banyan Clinic, shares the recent experiences faced by her practice, with other general practitioners also reporting a rise in patients with flu-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday that months of engagement with Singaporeans have shown that the next stage of nation-building will need a new approach towards skills, a new definition of success, a new approach to social support and a new approach to caring for seniors.

It will also involve a renewed commitment to one another - less focus on “I” and “me” and more about “us” and “we”, he said in Parliament on the first day of the debate on the President’s Address.

