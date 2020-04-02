The Big Story: Fourth coronavirus death in Singapore; Beijing returns to work

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (April 2), we speak to Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, on the importance of practising social distancing to flatten the infection curve, as well as how to protect vulnerable groups like the elderly.

Prof Teo says that the next two weeks are critical as Singapore enters a new phase of community transmission of the coronavirus.

Singapore reports its fourth death from the virus on Thursday as the number of confirmed cases hit 1,000 on Wednesday, with new clusters identified in an old folks' home and workers dormitories.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law shares more on how the people in Beijing feel about returning to work as China eased restrictions.

She also talks about concerns over a second wave of infection in China which involves asymptomatic cases.

Topics covered in previous episodes include an exclusive interview with Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and Singapore's $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the impact of Covid-19.