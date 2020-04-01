The Big Story: Exclusive interview with Lawrence Wong on Singapore's fight against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - National Development Minister Lawrence Wong joins senior health correspondent Salma Khalik for an exclusive interview on how Singapore is taking on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a wide-ranging interview, Mr Wong says that even as the multi-ministry coronavirus task force is making tough decisions, at times quickly and with limited information, what remains paramount is the safety and health of Singaporeans.

He also shares more on the rationale behind the various safe distancing measures, and lays out what lies ahead in the fight against Covid-19.

The 45-minute interview is a special episode of The Big Story, a news talk show broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singapore's $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the impact of Covid-19 and the 14 NUS students infected with the coronavirus.'