The Big Story: Food meant for migrant workers left unattended outside dormitories; MOM investigating

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The Ministry of Manpower is investigating the possible breach of regulations by migrant workers’ dormitory operators, which have failed to ensure their residents’ access to safe catered food.

It comes after The Straits Times visited 25 workers’ dorms across Singapore over a 13-day stretch, and found that meals were not being delivered properly, despite them being paid for.

ST’s Zaihan Mohamed Yusof observed that third-party vendors hired by caterers, including unregistered providers, left bags of cooked food, packed in styrofoam boxes, unattended and exposed.