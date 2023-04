SINGAPORE - Some delivery firms have been leaving food unattended in plastic bags near several workers’ dormitories – a practice that may have started amid Covid-19 restrictions, when there was limited access to migrant workers’ residences.

Over a 13-day stretch, The Straits Times visited 25 dorms across Singapore and found metal and plastic boxes – each about the size of supermarket baskets, and some even large enough to fit a small person – containing packets of food outside 10 dorms.