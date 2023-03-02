The Big Story: First-timers who don’t pick a BTO flat when invited by HDB will lose priority for a year

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

First-timer applicants who do not select a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat when invited to do so will be considered second-timers in subsequent flat applications for a year, starting from the August sales exercise.

The tightening of the rule is meant to reduce the number of people who decline to pick a flat and ensure more efficient allocation, so that those who need a flat can secure it more quickly, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Thursday.

Separately, people will soon be paying for plastic bags at more places, with most supermarkets set to charge at least five cents per bag by July 3.

The move, part of efforts to reduce the use of disposables in Singapore, comes in tandem with efforts to ramp up recycling efforts in homes.