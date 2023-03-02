Most supermarkets in Singapore will charge 5 cents for each plastic bag from July 3

SINGAPORE - People will soon be paying for plastic, with most supermarkets set to charge at least five cents per bag by July 3.

The move, part of efforts to reduce the use of disposables in Singapore, comes in tandem with efforts to ramp up recycling efforts in homes.

About 400 major supermarkets – or two-thirds of all outlets here – will charge for disposable shopping bags.

They include FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and Prime supermarket stores.

Disposable carrier bags of other material types will also carry a charge.

While the price on disposable bags was first announced in 2022, the July 3 start date was announced by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor in Parliament on Thursday.

Speaking during the debate on the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment’s (MSE) budget, Dr Khor said: “Following consultations with supermarket operators, we understand that the majority will be charging five cents per bag, and this would moderate potential cost impact on consumers. We can avoid the charge by bringing our own reusable bags.”

In a joint statement, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and MSE said: “Whether they are made of paper, plastic or degradable materials, disposables have an impact on our environment during their production, transportation and disposal.”

Since all disposable bags in Singapore are either recycled or incinerated before being thrown into the landfill, biodegradable bags – which have already turned to ash – cannot naturally degrade here. Biodegradable bags are also not necessarily recyclable.

Supermarket chains can proceed with the bag charge before July 3, if they wish to.