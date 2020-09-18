The Big Story: England exempts S'pore travellers from quarantine; survey shows majority of S'pore residents satisfied with public cleanliness

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore has been removed from the list of countries from which travellers must quarantine when entering England.

From 4am on Saturday (Sept 19), passengers from Singapore arriving in England will no longer need to self-isolate, as long as they have not been in or transited through any other non-exempt countries in the 14 days preceding their arrival.

We will speak to Singaporean student Cornelius Chong, who is making his way to the United Kingdom and will arrive there when the new rule takes effect.

Meanwhile, according to the third wave of the Public Cleanliness Satisfaction Survey by Singapore Management University (SMU), 93 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the cleanliness of public spaces that they had recently visited, a 9 per cent increase from 2018.

We will talk to Professor of Sociology (Practice) at SMU, Professor Paulin Tay Straughan, who co-led the survey, about the findings.