England removes Singapore, Thailand from coronavirus quarantine list, adds Slovenia

A July 2020 photo shows passengers from international flights arriving at London's Heathrow Airport.PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - Singapore and Thailand have been removed from the list of countries from which travellers must quarantine when entering England to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday (Sept 17).

Slovenia and Guadaloupe, however, have been added to the list. Anybody arriving in England from these two countries after 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days, he said on Twitter.

Travellers from Singapore and Thailand have been added to England's Travel Corridor list, meaning they no longer have to enter quarantine on arrival.

 

