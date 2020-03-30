The Big Story: Employers should support workers who need second job; impact of Malaysia's stay-home order notice

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (March 30), we speak to assistant business editor Joanna Seow on National Wages Council's (NWC) guidelines which recommend employers support local staff who want to take on a second job to supplement their income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh explains why the country's stay-home order has an opposite effect for those living in low-cost public housing.

We end the show with an exclusive interview with a recovered Covid-19 patient who spent his scariest days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Topics covered in previous episodes include Singapore's $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the impact of Covid-19 and the extension of Malaysia's lockdown.