The Big Story: S'pore's $48b Resilience Budget to combat impact of Covid-19 pandemic

On Thursday's special Budget episode (March 26), we look at the Resilience Budget, a Supplementary Budget aimed at helping Singapore and Singaporeans cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Parliament today, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced measures worth over $48 billion as part of a larger $55 billion package, amounting to 11 per cent of the nation's GDP.

CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun and Associate Editor of The Straits Times Vikram Khanna discuss the different measures and their implications.

Specifically, they will discuss how the Resilience Budget will help Singaporeans stay employed, aid households, as well as support the heavily impacted aviation and tourism sectors.

