The Big Story: Black Friday sales event draws crowds even as sales move online

The annual Black Friday sales event drew crowds on Friday morning (Nov 27), who turned up at Takashimaya at Orchard Road even before the department store's opening.

The queue to enter the department store ran from the first floor to the basement, with crowds leaving at least a 1 metre space for social distancing. This, despite more Black Friday sales moving online.

We speak to senior correspondent Chantal Sajan on why retailers are upbeat about the year-end festive shopping season and shoppers are still willing to spend, despite the economic uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore reported four new coronavirus cases as at Friday noon (Nov 27), all of which are imported, with no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Garden outlet in Tampines Mall, which was visited by Singapore's latest Covid-19 case in the community, has been closed until further notice for disinfection.

